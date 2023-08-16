Sylvia Jones and Paul Flynn, Skerries, Co Dublin, preparing animals for the ring. \ Donal O’Leary
Declan Bell, Doora, Co Clare, washing down cattle. \ Philip Doyle
Jim Geoghegan from Westmeath, putting the finishing touches to his Lisnagree show entry. \ Philip Doyle
Mairead Smullen, Co Carlow, giving one last groom before entering the ring for judging at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’Leary
John and Marie Fleury from Birr, Co Offaly, preparing some of their Drumcullen herd. \ Philip Doyle
Cathal O’Meara, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, clipping Planetary Rose for Bobby O’Connell,
Clarina, Co Limerick, before showing in the beef Shorthorn ring. \ Donal O’ Leary
Deirdre Sexton, Mullagh, Co Clare, sits with her Charolais calf, U Noble Lad. \ Donal O’Leary
Jamie Reape, Carra, Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, preparing his Simmental heifer, Ballycarra Rose Kandy, at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’Leary
Sisters Anna-Rose and Shauna Gleeson, from Co Tipperary, helping to show their February-born Irish Moiled bull calf, Whitehall Rocky, with their father, John Gleeson. \ Philip Doyle
Commercial female calves being shown in the ring, while some of the 55,000 crowd watch on, at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’Leary
Judging in the Zwartbles class at Tullamore Show. \ Donal O’Leary
While for the most part the day remained dry, when the rain came, it did little to dampen spirits. \ Philip Doyle
