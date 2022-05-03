The Lisduff herd of Leo and James McEnroe hosted its annual on-farm bull sale last weekend in Virginia, Co Cavan.

In total, 34 black and red Aberdeen Angus bulls were on offer at the sale, with 24 bulls finding a new home, leaving a clearance rate of 70%.

Six of the bulls sold on the day were exported to Northern Ireland, with the remaining selling to ROI customers.

The average price was €3,897/head, back €111/head from last year.

Top prices

On the day, two bulls secured the top price of €5,000. The first bull into the ring was the July 2020-born Lisduff Larry W820. Sired by Mogeely Josh, he is out of the homebred dam Lisduff Lynn.

The stylish bull carried four stars on his replacement index and had a calving difficulty figure of 2%.

Matching the price was Lisduff Eddard X891. This February 2021-born bull is a son of senior stock sire in the herd Liss Minter S590 and is out of Lisduff Emily.

This bull carried four stars on both replacement and terminal indices.

Red lots

Top of the red Angus lots on offer was a call of €4,900 for the first bull through the ring, Lisduff Red Trump.

Lisduff Red Trump sold for €4,900. / Tricia Kennedy

This June 2020-born bull is sired by Oaklea Red Glacier, while dam is Silverfield Red Louise. The bull carried five stars on both replacement and terminal indices.

Lisduff Daniel W864 sold for €4,200. / Tricia Kennedy

Next in line was Lisduff Daniel W864, which was sold for €4,200. This November 2020-born bull is a son of Rawburn Boss Hogg, while the dam is Lisduff Danielle, which includes the popular Mogeely Josh in its breeding line.

The bull carried a five-star terminal index, coupled with a five-star replacement index of €180.

Lisduff Tarzan sold for €4,100. /Tricia Kennedy

Lisduff Tarzan was next to fall under the hammer for a price of €4,100. The August 2020-born bull is a son of Liss Buster and carried four stars on both his replacement and terminal indices.

Matching the price

Matching Tarzan at the price was the 14-month-old Lisduff Red Emboss X899.

Lisduff Red Emboss X899 sold for €4,100. / Tricia Kennedy

The red Angus bull was sired by Oaklea Red Glacier R617 and carried almost a full page of stars in the catalogue.

A total of four bulls at the sale also fetched a price of €4,000 each.

First bull to claim this price tag was Lisduff Leonardo Two W830. This July 2020-born bull is a son of Mogeely Josh, while dam is Lisduff Lynn, which includes Haymount Wessuro in her back breeding.

Lisduff Destroyer W836 went under the hammer for €4,000. / Tricia Kennedy

Matching this price was the July 2020-born bull Lisduff Destroyer W836. This one was sired by Mogeely Josh and had the popular Goulding Jim Dandy on the dams’s breeding line.

Securing a bid of €4,000 was Lisduff Dartanan W855. This November 2020-born bull was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg and boasted five-star replacement and terminal indices.

Lisduff Do Do W875 went under the hammer for €4,000. / Tricia Kennedy

The last Angus bull to fall under the hammer for €4,000 was the December 2020-born bull Lisduff Do Do W875. This bull is a son of Liss Buster and out of Lisduff Dutchess.