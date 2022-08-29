This Charolais-cross bull weighing 390kg and born March 2022 sold for €1,370 (€3.51/kg).

An entry of about 200 weanling bulls met solid demand and recorded a fine average price of €2.99/kg at Scariff Mart’s annual show and sale of weanling bulls on Saturday last.

Clare Marts manager Martin McNamara said the trade was underpinned by farmer buyers, with occasional demand from live exporters.

He said: “A high percentage of weanlings on offer were well-bred Charolais-sired bulls that have not been pushed on with feed and will hit the ground running and do a great thrive on the next farm.

"We have a number of buyers especially keen for these bulls and with the surrounding hinterland not overly affected by a lack of moisture, bulls were presented in great condition.”

General run

About 35% of bulls on offer weighed from 240kg to 300kg. Bulls in this weight bracket recorded an average price of €3.17/kg.

The general run ranged from €3.00/kg to €3.40/kg, with a selection of excellent-quality lots exceeding this range and rising to a top of €3.85/kg or €1,020 for a 260kg April-born Charolais bull.

A handful of plain-quality Hereford-cross and Limousin-cross bulls sold back to a bottom price of €2.08/kg.

Main entry

There was a similar trend for the main entry of bulls weighing from 300kg to 380kg. Prices averaged €2.91/kg, with nice-quality Charolais and Limousin bulls ranging in price from €2.90/kg to €3.20/kg, while a selection of increased quality types sold to €3.50/kg.

At the other end of the quality spectrum, some plainer-quality bulls, some of which possessed poor weight for age, sold from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg and dragged down the average price.

Top weights

There was in the region of 20 bulls weighing from 380kg to 450kg and, again, prices recorded a strong average of €2.93/kg.

Bull beef finishers inserted more competition into the trade here and top prices ranged from €3.20/kg to a top of €1,450 paid for a 455kg November-born Charolais bull.

The mart’s annual show and sale of weanling heifers takes place next Saturday 3 September.

In pictures

These two Limousin-cross bulls born November 2021 with an average weight of 307.50kg sold for €800 (€2.60/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 395kg and born January 2022 sold for €1,210 (€3.06/kg).

This 355kg Charolais-cross bull born February 2022 sold for €1,100 (€3.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 340kg and born February 2022 sold for €1,070 (€3.15/kg).

This 335kg Charolais-cross bull born November 2021 sold for €900 (€2.69/kg).

This 420kg Charolais-cross bull born January 2022 sold for €1,230 (€2.93/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 455kg sold for €1,450 (€3.19/kg).

This November-2021 born Charolais weighing 330kg sold for €990 (€3.00/kg).

This 390kg Limousin bull born September 2021 sold for €990 (€2.54/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 370kg and born March 2022 sold for €1,120 (€3.03/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 265kg and born March 2022 sold for €850 (€3.21/kg).

This 310kg Limousin-cross bull born April 2022 sold for €800 (€2.58).

This Limousin-cross bull weighing 295kg and born March 2022 sold for €890/kg (€3.02/kg).

This nice-quality Parthenaise-cross bull weighing 330kg and born March 2022 sold for €1,090 (€3.30/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 325kg and born March 2022 sold for €1,080 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 345kg and born February 2022 sold for €800 (€2.32/kg).

This February 2022 born Charolais-cross bull weighing 325kg sold for €1,040 (€3.20/kg).

This 340kg Charolais cross bull born February 2022 sold for €960 (€2.82/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born February 2022 and weighing 355kg sold for €1,130 (€3.18/kg).

This Charolais cross bull weighing 290kg and born March 2022 sold for €990 (€3.41/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 340kg and born March 2022 sold for €840 (€2.47/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 225kg and bron May 2022 sold for €700 (€3.11/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weighing 355kg and born February 2022 sold for €1,180 (€3.32/kg).

This Charolais cross bullock born June 2021 and weighing just 285kg sold for €680 (€2.39/kg).

This 325kg Stabiliser-cross bull born January 2022 sold for €890 (€2.74/kg).