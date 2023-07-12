This Limousin-cross bull, born October 2022 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,230 (€2.96/kg).

The smaller number of lots on offer failed to take away from the quality and prices seen as autumn-born weanling sales kicked off in Roscommon Mart this week.

A mix of stronger cattle approach the yearling mark, as well as some lighter later-born stock sold well, both online and around the ring.

Prices eased from the trade seen earlier in spring, reflective of the sliding factory prices in recent weeks, though buyers still battled to secure lots.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer, born October 2022 and weighing 340kg, sold for €990 €2.92/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 265kg, sold for €770 (€2.90/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born November-2022 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,170 (€2.78/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born April 2022 and weighing 490kg, sold for €1,260 (€2.57/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born October 2022 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,490 (€3.59/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born October-2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €940 (€2.80/kg).