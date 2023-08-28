Prizewinners in the Friesian heifer calf class at Bansha Agricultural Show were Evanna Howard on the right (winner), Aibhlin Cleary and Siomha Cleary. / Martin Quinn

Bansha Agricultural Show celebrated its 65th annual show and drew a large crowd of both entries and visitors last Wednesday 23 August.

The show started in 1956 by the late Canon John Hayes, founder of Muintir na Tíre, and is noted for always having a fine day, a promise attributed to the late Canon Hayes, having been allegedly made by him prior to his passing in early 1957.

Certainly this year's show day lived up to that promise, with the attendance basking in warm sunshine throughout the afternoon, although its near neighbour Dualla Show was forced to cancel just three days later due to bad weather and ground conditions.

All livestock classes recorded a good entry, as did the marquee exhibits.

A tour around the venue was not for the faint hearted, as there were four fields to navigate where cattle, horses, ponies and sheep were being judged. There were two jumping rings and a large area reserved for the sheepdog trials.

Local celebrities were out in force, including Johnny B of the 2 Johnnies duo, who recently signed a podcast deal with Spotify and are a feature on RTÉ 2FM.

Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe, Knocklong, with their Charolais entries at Bansha Agricultural Show. / Martin Quinn

One woman and her dog: sheepdog trials under way at Bansha Agricultural Show. / Martin Quinn

A magician entertains the crowd at Bansha Show. / Martin Quinn