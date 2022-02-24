This pen of three-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €25 each.

Ballyjamesduff Mart in Cavan was back in full swing following last week’s storm with a big surge in numbers of suck calves through the ring.

The sale attracted an overall entry of 206 calves, with exporters, farmers and a few northern buyers around the ring contributing to a clearance rate of 100%.

A steady trade remains for older Friesian bull calves, with many selling for between €75 and €100, with some better-quality calves on the day making €180.

There was noticeable difference in demand for younger Friesian calves, with some prices ranging as low as €10 to €15.

Continental bull and heifer calves remain a strong trade, with top price on the day going to a Belgian Blue calf for €480.

Other breeds

Hereford calves averaged around €250/head, with Aberdeen Angus bulls and heifers ranging from €70 to €200.

Also featured in the sale were Shorthorn bull calves that went under the hammer for between €245 and €335, with Simmental calves coming in around €200.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager John Telvin said: "Although it was a great sale for calves with lots of numbers through the ring, it was clear on the day that exporters were less active for those weaker Friesian bull calves."

Ballyjamesduff Mart will hold its next special sale in Kerry for a herd of 70 Holstein pedigree dairy cows and maiden heifers on Saturday 12 March.

In pictures

This pen of two Friesian bull calves born in February sold for €40 each.

This Shorthorn four-week-old bull calf sold for €335.

This Belgian Blue one-month-old bull calf sold for €480.

This Hereford heifer calf born in February sold for €290.

This reared six-week-old Friesian bull calf went under the hammer for €180.

This four-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €85.