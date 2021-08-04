For a number of years, we have been trying to move our dairy herd to an autumn/winter-calving pattern.

We have been doing this to ease dry cow management, ensure that as many cows as possible are back in calf by the time that they return to grass in April, and to simplify calf rearing.

However, we appear to have had a mysterious, uninvited guest over nine months ago, who thought that we would be much better calving heifers in June. The result is that I am now the proud owner of my first Belted Galloway calf.

We have asked neighbours and no one has any idea where the illusive, striped casanova came from (or indeed where he went), so for now all Galloway bulls on the north coast will be viewed with suspicion.

Considering that the field in question is well fenced and that Belties are not renowned for their height, you have to admire his determination and work ethic.

Both my wife and mother think that the calf is adorable and have asked for Galloway semen to be added to the AI flask. This won’t be happening – I get enough good-natured abuse for my Holstein/Fleckvieh cross-breeding without adding Belties to the mating programme.

Regenerative

Over the last number of months, I have noticed a considerable increase in coverage of regenerative farming in the agri media.

I can see the merits of the system, and for particular farms it will be of great benefit to not only soil health, but also business profitability.

I am still rather sceptical of the claims regarding these leys

While the majority of farmers are unlikely to fully commit to the regenerative system, there are particular aspects that may be useful, depending on the situation.

For example, using cover crops, direct drilling, having greater integration of livestock and crops, or making better use of clover.

Many are also promoting the benefits of multi-species swards, although I am still rather sceptical of the claims regarding these leys. Will they persist in our heavier and wetter soils, and how do you control weeds?

Farmers are not agro-environmental Luddites

But ultimately, my main concern around the current interest in regenerative farming is that it could be used by green-minded lobby groups as a justification to push for limits on practices such as ploughing.

Farmers are not agro-environmental Luddites, but we also know what operations best suit our own farming circumstances. These can vary greatly depending on geography, topography and climate, and no amount of bad policy can make a square peg fit a round hole.

Short weather

Speaking of bad policy, the hot weather of recent weeks means that I have had to revert to wearing shorts.

Apologies to anyone over the last number of weeks who had to witness my bare legs

Rightly or wrongly, I view those farmers who wear shorts as being progressive types (a title that is sometimes self-proclaimed), but for me, it is nothing to do with innovation – just my inability to cope with temperatures above 15°C. Apologies to anyone over the last number of weeks who had to witness my bare legs.

My next fashion dilemma is that my wife has recently bought me a ‘Schoffel’ style gilet (or in farmer terminology, a body warmer).

Within the farming community, such an item suggests that you own a vast swath of Grade 1 arable land and operate a brand new Claas Lexion, whereas we grow less than 30ac of spring barley and cut it with a combine that was built before man set foot on the moon.

Nevertheless, given the choice between looking pretentious or rejecting my wife’s fashion advice, I know which option I’d better take!

However, the fashion statement might have to wait. Given the return to the default NI summer weather setting, my only current concern when putting on an outer layer is ‘is it waterproof?’

