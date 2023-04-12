DEAR EDITOR

This is like a message in a bottle thrown into the sea.

I come from France and I am looking for a Margaret Leahy whom I used to be very good friends with when she lived in France, in Bordeaux. She took over my apartment and my job as an English teacher there when I went off traveling to the USA in 1992.

All I know about her is she married to a ‘Brian’, I think, and went to live in Galway some years after, but then we lost touch, and I don’t have an address for her anymore. Every time I have come back to Ireland, I have tried to find her but without success.

This time I am back again in this wonderful country of yours and I am touring around for a week visiting friends, and I decided to give it another go. If you know her, please contact the Editor as I would be delighted to reach her again.