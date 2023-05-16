With the weather starting to improve, winter crops are progressing well across the Footprint farms. Below, we give an update from some of the farmers out in the fields.

Winter barley awning out on Pádraig Connery's farm outside Villierstown, Co Waterford.

Some of Pádraig's Inegral seed barley for Goldcrop.

Pádraig has some issues with corn marigold on his outfarm. He is using the herbicide Galaxy here in a bid to control it.

Winter barley with phacelia on Gareth Culligan's farm outside Stabannon, Co Louth.

Winter barley on Gareth's farm is due the final spray of foliar N and nutrition this week. It won't need a fungicide, so, in total, it will receive two herbicides and two runs of CCC growth regulator. This will aid in the tillering of the crop.