There was a mixed reaction from farm organisations in response to the Government’s Climate Action Plan launched last week. While some saw opportunity and areas for progress, the majority where critical of the carbon reduction measures announced.

IFA

Proper funding must be in place to help farmers implement climate action measures, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“The Government has fixed these targets without any proper assessment of the implications for individual farmers, the rural economy or food production.

“The Climate Action Plan could have a profound impact on the rural economy. Teagasc data shows that only a third of Irish farmers are economically viable. With rising energy and transport costs, the economic viability of farms and rural businesses is being undermined,” he said.

“Farmers cannot do more for the environment and invest in emissions mitigation measures when their incomes are under such pressure,” he said, adding that carbon leakage, food security and farmers’ livelihoods must be fully integrated into the plan.

ICSA

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher. \Philip Doyle

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said the sectoral emissions reduction targets for agriculture carry a significant risk of doing serious damage to the economy outside of Dublin.

He described the plan as incredibly challenging for the sector: “For rural Ireland, agriculture is a vital national interest, and the target of up to 30% reduction in emissions potentially means about a €3.8bn hit for the rural economy, based on the KPMG analysis commissioned by the Irish Farmers Journal.

“This is because the technology, as it stands at present, will not be sufficient and that implies cuts to the national herd,” he insisted.

ICMSA

Farmers will constructively engage with the Climate Action Plan but “will not be made fools of” according to ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

He said the Government needs to show “due respect” to farming and rural communities.

McCormack said that Ireland is to dairy and beef what California is to tech and that we risk “limiting ourselves in the single area in which we could have helped deal with a global [climate] problem.”

INHFA

INHFA president Vincent Roddy. \Philip Doyle

Suckler herd reductions of up to 200,000hd are “quite possible” in the wake of the climate plan targets, according to the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

Its president Vincent Roddy said: “What makes this possible are the proposed changes in land use policy. These changes are more likely to happen on heavier soils, especially our carbon rich soils, where suckler farming dominates.” Plans for rewetting and increased forestry will “impact on lands currently grazed by suckler cows”, he said. Roddy criticised the plan to “strengthen the Natura 2000 network by providing increased capacity for the enforcement of habitat regulations”, as Natura farmers had already seen their incomes undermined for 20 years.

Irish Grain Growers Group

IGG chair Bobby Miller. \ Philip Doyle

Increasing the land area farmed under tillage is one “obvious solution” to hitting the targets, according to the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGG).

Chair Bobby Miller said “tillage farmers should feel optimistic about their future” but only “if policymakers have an appetite to realise the sector’s potential” for positive impact on climate. He added that the facts about tillage’s lower carbon footprint are available, but not highlighted enough.

Miller welcomed the long-term commitment to the Straw Incorporation Measure and protein payment.

Macra na Feirme

Macra president John Keane. \ Philip Doyle

The Government’s climate plan has “no direct action for our Irish young farmers who want to be drivers of environmental change and progress”, said Macra president John Keane.

The young farmer organisation slammed the lack of measures listed for young farmers in the plan. “Not once in the almost 60 actions are young farmers mentioned. Our future in the sector is being decided at the moment and there is not one single action contained [in the plan] to address the barriers we meet in the sector,” said Keane.