Kyle Herd May and Kyle Herd Sinita who sold for the top price of €3,900

The Irish Parthenaise cattle society hosted its first ever premier sale in Tullow Livestock Mart last Thursday, where prices hit a top of €3,900.

Speaking ahead of the sale, society chair Paddy Kavanagh had said that although Parthenaise cattle have been in the country for nearly 25 years, the small membership and high level of exports meant that before now it was not viable for the group to run a sale.

“Irish Parthenaise stock have always been in demand hence why it’s taken so long to hold this premier. It’s now hoped that this sale can continue annually," he said.

In recent years, Irish Parthenaise breeders have sold stock to Northern Ireland, Britain and the Czech Republic along with embryos heading to as far away as Australia.

Stock on offer

In order to achieve sufficient numbers, this year’s sale contained working cows with calves at foot, in-calf cows and heifers, maiden heifers and a selection of breeding bulls. The sale also contained a good entry of commercial Parthenaise cattle.

The evening sale proved a popular attraction, with breeders coming from all corners of Ireland to sell and buyers from both Ireland and the UK securing choice lots.

Overall, a clearance rate of 88% was achieved, with six animals secured by UK buyers and five by customers from mainland Europe.

Star attraction

Leading the prices at €3,900 was Kyle Herd May and her heifer calf at foot Kyle Herd Sinita. This four-year-old cow is a daughter of Aioli, with Azimut on the dam’s side. Her May-born heifer calf Sinita is by the herd’s stock bull Kilmannon Nitro. Both were bred by Wexford breeder Paddy Doyle.

The same breeder also sold the eight year old Kilkeenbrack Iris at €3,700. The first pedigree lot into the ring, this fully French-bred cow is out of Bolide and cow Argentee. She sold with her June-born heifer calf Kyle Herd Sherry at foot who was again sired by the aforementioned Kilmannon Nitro.

Gerard Harney was next in line when he sold his cow and calf outfit at €3,150. The three-year-old cow, Lisnagranchy Nectar, is by Kilgulbin Kimble and she sold with her Longford Oscar-sired heifer calf who was born in March.

In-calf heifers

Monfin Paula sold for €2,400.

A price of €2,400 was hit on two occasions for in-calf heifers. First at the money was Monfin Paula from Alaster Swift, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. This March 2019-born heifer is home-bred on both sides, with the sire Monfin Lorry and the dam Monfin Kayklipse. Boasting four stars on the replacement index she sold due early February to Minmore Nuisance.

Keelties Nicole sold for €2,400.

Matching the price was Keelties Nicole from Kerry breeder Dermot O’Brien. Born November 2018, this Wingfield Jordan daughter is out of a home-bred dam by Oural. Genotyped four stars on the replacement index she sold in calf to A Ta Sante.

Just behind this and securing a price of €2,350 was Drumgoold Polly. Bred by society chair Paddy Kavanagh, this April 2019-born heifer is a daughter of Fausset and out of a Coquin-bred dam. With five stars across a number of traits she sold due in December to Legend.

Maiden heifers peaked at €1,950 for Longford Rosie Marie. This March 2020-born heifer is sired by French bull Implosif and out of Longford Martina, herself a Meadowridge Jupitar daughter. Bred by Galway breeder Niall Stoddart she carries four stars on the replacement index.

Next in line was 12-month-old Blackstairs Rose who hit the market at €1,900. This Legend-sired heifer is out of a Vulain bred dam and boasted five stars on the replacement index.

Leading the way in the in calf cow section was Kyle Herd Heidi. This powerful nine-year-old cow is out of a French sire and dam. Sire is Azimut, while the dam is Turbo daughter Camelia. This five star cow sold three months in calf carrying a heifer by KIlmannon Nitro.

AJ's Picasso sold for €2,250.

A small number of breeding bulls were offered for sale, with a top price of €2,250 received for AJ’s Picasso. Bred by Roscommon breeder Daire Markham, this well-made bull was born November 2019 and sold with below average calving figures. Sired by Benassay he sold having already served cows.