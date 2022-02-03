Confirmation that the age limit for the 60% TAMS grant for women has been raised to 66 years of age has been welcomed by the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

The initial age limit proposed by Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue of between 40 to 55 years of age had been heavily criticised by the WASG, which pointed out that it left out more women than it supported.

The 60% TAMS for women will come into effect in 2023 and is one of a number of measures submitted as part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan to Brussels.

Other measures include the option of female-only knowledge transfer (KT) groups and EIPs with a focus on improving inclusivity.

Welcomed

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) WASG representative Vanessa Kiely O’Connor said: “I know this will be warmly welcomed by the many women who contacted the WASG after the previous announcement limiting applications up to the age of 55 was made.”

WASG chair Hannah Quinn-Mulligan noted that the announcement was just the “first step” in ensuring that the work of women is officially recognised on farms.

“We know from CSO figures that 70,000 women work on farms every day and it’s time the work of those women was officially valued.

“We hope that farmers will see the benefit of having a woman in an official farm partnership and recognise that the 60% TAMS grant women bring to the table will strengthen family farms.”

WASG is made up of representatives from all the leading farming organisations and aims to increase the number of women farming officially from 13% to 30% by 2027.