Fines should double from €2,500 to €5,000 for dog owners who are not controlling their dogs, an interim report from the working group on the control of dogs has recommended.

The group’s interim report has 15 recommendations. It also includes the recruitment of 40 additional dog wardens nationwide and improving dog traceability and welfare through the creation of a single centralised database for dog microchips.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo to cabinet this Tuesday outlining the progress of the group.

The regulation around breeding, sale and supply of dogs will also be strengthened by creating a centralised national database for dog breeding establishments.

Review

The Minister was tasked by the Tánaiste Micheál Martin to carry out a review of legislation across government after a young boy was violently assaulted by a pit bull terrier in Co Wexford late last year as well as high profile dog attacks on sheep in recent weeks.

Minister McConalogue, along with Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, established the working group which continues to examine issues such as fines for dog owners found in breach of the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local level, microchipping, licences, breeding establishments and the sale of dogs.

The group will complete its report by the summer.