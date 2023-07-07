The Straw Incorporation Measure is a payment for chopping straw and incorporating it into the soil.

Increased funding for the this year's Straw Incorporation Measure has been demanded by IFA's grain chair Kieran McEvoy.

McEveoy makes this comment as over 70,000ha of straw is set to be chopped under the measure in 2023.

“The Climate Action Plan had placed a target of 55,000ha of straw to be chopped by 2030.We will exceed that this year.

"However, an increase in funding will have to be forthcoming if we are maintain this,” he said.

For the last two years, farmers were paid at a rate of €250/ha for cereal crops (barley, wheat, oats, rye) and €150/ha for oilseed rape.

“The Straw Incorporation Measure has been a huge success since its inception in 2021 and the volume of applications received in 2023 is testament to its popularity with tillage farmers.

"Following the transfer of funding from National Exchequer to the CAP budget for this season, the reduction in the amount of money available was always going to be problematic and I would call on the Government to provide additional funding for this scheme,” McEvoy said.

He argued that the tillage sector needs continued support if it is to remain viable.

Changes in the nitrates regulations will further reduce an already shrinking land base for the tillage sector, he said.

"With the decline in global grain prices, it is just simply not financially viable for tillage farmers to try and compete in the land rental market.

“An increase in funding for straw incorporation, along with future incentivisation for the transfer of organic nutrients from livestock to tillage farms, will go some way to ensuring tillage farmers can remain viable and competitive in future years,” McEvoy concluded.

Read more