Beef was major contributor to Tyson profits in second quarter

US meat processor Tyson Foods has posted an increase in its profits for both the second quarter and first half of its financial year.

Adjusted operating income was $1,161m (€1.095m) in the second quarter, compared with $739m (€697m) in the same period last year.

Profits from its beef business were the major contributor to this, accounting for $638m (€602m) in the second quarter compared with $445m(€420m) in the second quarter last year.

The company reported that beef volume sales increased slightly in the second quarter, driven by a strong global demand, with average sales prices also increasing.

Pork volumes reduced however, as this sector of Tyson’s business was hit by what it describes as a “difficult labour environment”. Prices increased reflecting the increased production costs.

Tyson revised upwards its operating margin for beef from 11% to 13% for the financial year and from 5% to 7% for its pigmeat business.