An additional 10% of owned slurry storage above therequired level will be requried to avail of TAMS milking equipment grants.

Farmers applying for TAMS grants for milking equipment will be required to have an additional 10% slurry storage over their current herd requirement, the Department of Agriculture has revealed.

At an information webinar on Wednesday, Department officials confirmed that additional slurry storage will be required for farmers seeking grant aid on TAMS milking equipment.

This requirement is in addition to the restrictions on parlour size (10 units maximum for grant aid) and the 120-cow and 160-cow limits for young farmers.

The additional slurry storage must be located within the farm holding and cannot be leased in.

TAMS aid can be sought for the additional storage, but grant aid for milking equipment will not be given until it is in place.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday, Minister McConalogue said TAMS measures will be opening in a staggered fashion over a number of weeks.

“The animal welfare measures will be open for applications by the end of this week with the TAMS organics section scheduled next for opening soon,” the minister said.