There are 30 farms in the Clover 150 programme. \ Donal O'Leary

The five-year Clover150 Programme is an on-farm project established in 2021. There are 30 farms involved across the country. White clover was incorporated by reseeding and over-sowing on the farms, with approximately 15% of the area sown each year. There are four objectives of the programme:

1. Maintain herbage production at = 14 t DM/ha grown.

2. Reduce farmgate nitrogen (N) surplus to <130 kg N/ha and increase farm gate N use efficiency to >130kg N/ha.

3. Reduce N fertiliser application rate to = 150kg N/ha/year.

4. Achieve average sward clover content of 20-25% across the farm.

The area of the farms in clover increased by 19% from 45% in 2021 to 64% in 2022; with an average sward white clover content of 18%, an increase of 6% on 2021. Over-sowing has proven to be extremely successful on the programme farms, however, it must be completed early in the year (late March onwards).

Clover content increased by 19% in 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

Paddocks

Paddocks over-sown in April had, on average, 20% sward clover content by the end of the sowing year, whereas paddocks over-sown from May onwards only achieved 14% sward clover content.

Adequate soil moisture levels are essential at the time of over-sowing and in the first six weeks post-establishment. Over-sowing has been shown to be as successful as reseeding in terms of increasing sward clover content.

Reseeded and over-sown paddocks in the Clover150 Programme all having had a similar sward clover content at 15%.

The over-sown paddocks had greater DM yield in the establishment year compared with reseeding (13.2 vs 9.9 t DM/ha, respectively).

Use of fertiliser

Chemical N fertiliser use in 2020 was 232kg N/ha, with 14.4t DM/ha of pasture grown. Meanwhile in 2021, chemical N use declined by 26kg N/ha, with an average of 14.1t DM/ha of pasture grown.

There was a further reduction in chemical N fertiliser use of 48kg N/ha to 158kg N/ha in 2022, with 13.2t DM/ha of pasture grown.

This reduction in chemical N fertiliser use resulted in a significant improvement in the farmgate N surplus and N use efficiency (NUE).

Farmgate N surplus and NUE were 194kg N/ha and 31%, respectively, in 2020 in the first year of the programme.

By the end of the third year (2022), the farmgate N surplus had reduced by 55kg N/ha (139kg N/ha), while NUE had increased to 39.

\ Donal O' Leary

White clover

White clover will play a key role in reducing the requirement for chemical N fertiliser use and decreasing farmgate N surplus on dairy farms in the coming years.

A major focus now must be placed on increasing the clover content in swards.