An independent chair for the farmers' charter of rights meeting is to be sought and appointed before the next gathering of the group in mid-May, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president Brian Rushe has said.

The group met this Thursday to discuss key farm scheme payment dates and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was in attendance at the meeting.

Minister McConalogue made a commitment that an independent chair would be appointed before the next meeting, Rushe told the Irish Farmers Journal, adding that this was a key ask of the IFA.

“The payment dates have yet to be resolved and our position is unchanged. The Department of Agriculture has to pay farmers on the same dates as it has done in previous years.

“These are the dates we want agreed in the upcoming charter,” he said.

Under the new dates, which were decided unilaterally by the Department farm organisations say, the Areas of Natural Constraint scheme (ANC) and BISS payment dates will be pushed back by a month and two weeks respectively.

Constructive

A spokesperson for Minister McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Minister McConalogue called a meeting of the charter for today to bring together all members to discuss the current state of play regarding payments.

“It was a constructive meeting and the Minister will continue to engage with all members of the group. The Minister is looking forward to seeing the charter carry out its crucial work on behalf of the farm families of Ireland.”