The review will look the requirements needed to plant, thin and construct access roads in forestry. \ Claire Nash

The Dealer hears that the “draft review” of an independent review of the forestry licensing process will go before the Department’s Forestry Policy Group – more than two months after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that the “final report” would be “due in February”.

The good news comes as the minister wrote that the country’s “forest estate” is “on course to be a sink again circa the year 2050” in an answer to a recent parliamentary question. Forestry, the minister said, will be a net emitter of carbon by 2024.

Should the final report face further delays, we may have a report on the forestry sector that was started when forestry was a carbon sink and not released by the time the forestry sector had become a carbon source.