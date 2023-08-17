Michael Collins TD is forming a new rural political 'grouping' ahead of the next local elections. \ Philip Doyle

Independent TDs have been quick out of the traps this week to capitalise on support for a farmers’ party after three in four farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they’d give such a party their first preference vote.

Two rural heavy hitters, Michael Fitzmaurice TD and Michael Collins TD, have nailed their colours to the mast, with both adamant that Irish politics needs a party to back farmers.

Collins, operating in silo from Fitzmaurice, revealed that he is forming a new rural “grouping” of TDs, senators and councillors, which will run candidates in next year’s local elections.

New grouping

“We want to set up something with broader rural appeal. Ireland is calling for something and I hope we can deliver this call.

“I’m talking to like-minded TDs and a lot of councillors. We’ll be closing in on prospective candidates over the next couple of weeks. We’re going to be a very serious option for people come the next council elections,” he said.

The Cork TD said that “not all but some” of his current Dáil grouping, the “rural independent group” – including Michael and Danny Healy-Rae TD, Mattie McGrath TD, Richard O’Donoghue TD and Carol Nolan TD – are on board with his plans.

Rural party

Michael Fitzmaurice TD, the politician most associated with any potential farmers’ party up to this point, is not at Collins’ “table” currently.

The Roscommon-Galway TD told the Irish Farmers Journal that unless he can form a rural party, he won’t run at all in the next general election.

“I don’t intend to be a single independent because the reality is, you could be commenting on everything but you won’t be in where decisions are being made.”

The newly formed Farmers Alliance party is “not it” for Fitzmaurice as he and Collins plan their next move.

