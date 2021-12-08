The Individual Farmers Of Ireland look set to descend on Dublin for a farm protest this Sunday.

Farmers are being asked to gather with their tractors at three locations – Kinnegad, Navan and an unnamed site in Carlow, on Sunday at 1pm.

The exact nature of their action has not been revealed, but it is expected the protest will head to the nation’s capital.

The protestors are calling for the resignation of Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe following his letter to banks requesting they not lend to farmers.

They also want the carbon tax on fuel dropped.

The scenes of late 2019, when Dublin traffic was hugely affected by a protest could well be replicated, as the organisers say the protest will continue until their demands are met.