In the local dairy sector, issues would arise where grain from Britain, which does not meet EU standards, is fed to NI cows and the milk is then exported to the Republic of Ireland. \ Donal O' Leary

Concerns have grown within the local agri-food industry about the ongoing row over the NI protocol.

It comes as the UK government is expected to publish details of new legislation which would let it override parts of the protocol without consent from the EU.

Reports suggest that the plans include a “dual regulatory regime” which aims to allow goods from Britain to circulate within NI without any checks.

In a post on Twitter, industry body Manufacturing NI described it as “a disaster for NI agri food and their rural supply chain”.

A fear is that if the protocol, which currently lets NI participate in the EU single market, is replaced without EU agreement, then NI produce will no longer be able to freely circulate in the EU.

In particular, it could have serious consequences for the cross-border trade of milk and livestock.

It is understood UK government minister Brandon Lewis is due to visit NI today (Thursday) to hold discussions with local politicians and business representatives.

However, with ongoing political turmoil at Westminster, it could be challenging for the UK government to get the legislation through both houses of parliament.

In the meantime, there is likely to be a significant window where further negotiation with the EU could take place.