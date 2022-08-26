Well-known Dublin-based machinery importer and distributor Farmhand has gone from strength to strength since its establishment in 1962. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this week, we sat down with brothers Paul and Stephen Scrivener to chat about the company’s history and success over the years.
There are two sides to Farmhand’s business – machinery and parts. On the machinery side, Farmhand retails brands such as Krone, Amazone, APV and Quicke through its nationwide dealer network. Meanwhile, its parts business trades under the Fastparts banner. This company supplies spares to almost every dealer in the country.
