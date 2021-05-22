The agricultural community is facing a second summer without shows. \ Donal O’Leary

Two more prominent agricultural shows have made the decision to cancel their events this summer due to ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) has announced a postponement to its national open day.

In a brief statement, the IHFA said the postponement was due to a not having clear guidance from government regarding outdoor events.

“It is regrettable, however in the circumstances it is the right decision for all parties,” organisers said.

Tinahely

Tinahely show has also been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns.

Organisers said the ongoing pandemic left too high a risk to run the show.

“The safety concerns of all who attend our show is utmost in our minds and we are left with no option other than to cancel our 2021 show,” a statement said.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and indeed the whole Wicklow and Leinster community,” Thomas McDonald, Tinahely Agricultural Show chair said.