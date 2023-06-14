Soaring inflation levels in 2022 eroded farm incomes, with the drystock sector hit hardest by the rise in inflation.

Inflation was persistent in 2022, on foot of COVID-19-related supply chain issues and the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Teagasc National Farm Survey report said.

Teagasc Head of Economics Trevor Donnellan told the Irish Farmers Journal that there was 8% inflation in the economy in 2022.

This means that a farmer’s income would need to increase by 8% in nominal terms to have the same value in terms of its purchasing power, he said.

Changes

“In terms of agriculture in 2022, we saw quite different changes in agricultural income levels, particularly for those sectors such as drystock where we saw very little change in income. The inflation was particularly unwelcome because it eroded the value of that income further.”