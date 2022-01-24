The red Honda 350 quad stolen from a farm near Bandon, Co Cork.

Gardaí are seeking information following the theft of a red Honda 350 4x4 quad from a secure yard on a farm near Bandon, Co Cork.

The 2001 model was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning and was immediately reported to gardaí once noticed missing.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the farmer said the yard which the quad was stolen from would be “central enough to a lot of roads” and believes the culprits could easily have made their getaway from the location.

Watch out

The farmer said he had purposely bought an older model to avoid such a theft. He said “they could have passed it” and “nothing else was taken”.

He encouraged farmers to “watch out for the quad being sold on” and to alert gardaí with any information on the individuals involved.

Readers are encouraged to contact gardaí in Bandon on 023-885 2200 with any information that will aid their investigation.

