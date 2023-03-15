Gardaí are seeking information following the theft of a quad, stolen last weekend in the Ballinamuck area of county Longford.

Gardaí in Longford are seeking information following the theft of a camouflage quad.

The quad was stolen from a farm last weekend in the Ballinamuck area of the county.

The Honda 500 Model is worth €5,000 and was stolen in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 12 March at 2:15am before being reported to Gardaí.

Unique

The owner of the quad, Martin Donohue, said to the Irish Farmers Journal: "There are very few of these makes of quads in the country. It was brought in from America and has a unique camouflage design."

"CCTV footage on the night of the robbery identified a white Transit van with damage on the driving side leaving the yard," he said.

Prior information

"We are of the opinion that the thief had prior information on the whereabouts of the quad and the layout of the yard.

"The quad was stolen from a shed that had been locked up over the winter months. We are currently tracing the van, which has recently been linked to the west of the country.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Martin Donohue at 086-896 3058 for any leads that will aid in the investigation.

A reward is being offered to anyone who can give information that would lead to the recovery of the quad.