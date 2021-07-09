The Department of Agriculture has been called on to carry out a payment modelling exercise to include the front-loading of payments by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

It said the current CAP proposals detail requirements for a minimum of 85% convergence, an eco scheme of 25% and front-loaded payments, which the INHFA has said a new modelling exercise should reflect.

It took issue with the previous modelling exercise done by the Department, which didn’t include any proposal for front-loaded payments.

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said that in addition to not modelling for the front-loading of payments, “it also failed to factor in what the capping of payments could deliver in terms of redistribution”.

On this basis, O’Donnell said it is “vital that the [Department] factor in a front-loaded payment option (Complementary Redistribution of Income Support for Sustainability - CRISS) in a new re-modelling exercise that reflects the possibilities this payment option has for farmers on 10ha, 20ha and 30ha.”

Capping

The INHFA president also stressed the need for a modelling exercise on the capping of direct payments.

This should “clarify what money can be made available for redistribution through the CRISS if we cap payments at €60,000, €80,000 or €100,000,” he said.

O’Donnell said that the Department is best placed to determine all the options available under this new CAP deal, as they have the necessary information and resources to conduct these calculations.

“Once completed, we will all be in a position to fully appreciate the many possibilities of this CAP deal,” he said.