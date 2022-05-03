The INHFA has called on Minister McConalogue to introduce a €5/bale silage subsidy. / Donal O' Leary

A silage and hay subsidy must be introduced to offset the massive increase in fertiliser, plastic and diesel prices this year, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has claimed.

The hill farmer body said a payment of at least €5/bale will be required for farmers.

The farm body called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to push for the supports as a matter of urgency.

It is estimated that the cost of making baled silage this summer will increase by close to 30%. INHFA president Vincent Roddy estimated that the price could hit €30/bale.

Contractor fees

Roddy pointed out that ground that produces 10 bales/acre of silage will cost farmers €8 to €10/bale on fertiliser and around €4/bale for plastic.

Contractor fees for mowing and baling the crop are likely to be €14-15/bale, he added.

“In the last year, we have seen the price of fertiliser increase by 300%, plastic wrap increased by 50% and diesel prices doubled,” Roddy said.

“These price rises are going to put pressure on all farmers, but especially those involved in the sheep and suckler sectors,” he added.

“[The] INHFA is calling for a fodder-making subsidy to help with these costs. Any payment could be made on a unit price (per bale or per acre cut) and paid on a contractor’s invoice,” the INHFA president maintained.

“It is vital that Minister McConalogue acts on this in the coming fortnight, as it will encourage farmers to make the necessary arrangements and ensure they have adequate fodder supplies for this coming winter,” Roddy said.

The INHFA leader said an equivalent rate to the €5/bale should be provided to those who make pit silage and hay, while any future scheme should also accommodate those who harvest their own fodder crops.

Mounting fears

There are mounting fears that not enough fodder will be made by drystock farmers for the winter ahead.

A recent Teagasc survey found that 57% of drystock farmers intend cutting nitrogen (N) application rates on silage ground, while almost half of those surveyed had not spread N on grazing ground.

The survey also noted that 45% of respondents planned to cut N usage by up to 30%, with a further 27% aiming to reduce the amount of N spread by 30% to 50%.