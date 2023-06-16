The law “was developed by ideologues who didn’t take into account the potential impact on farmers and rural communities”. \ Clive Wasson

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called on governments and MEPs to scrap the proposed nature restoration law after MEPs in the European Parliament’s environment committee hit deadlock on the law and ran out of time to finalise its voting on amendments on Thursday.

A key vote by the committee on the law was pushed back by 12 days to 27 June.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said that the “poorly conceived law will undermine farming activity and food production, destroy our rural communities and fail its objectives to deliver on improved biodiversity and address concerns around climate change”.

The law “was developed by ideologues who didn’t take into account the potential impact on farmers and rural communities” he said and that one aspect of the law “championed the farming of water buffalo as a viable alternative to cattle and sheep”.

Roddy said it is vital that the European Commission, European Parliament and national governments "recognise how the current proposal is fatally damaged and must be scrapped", he maintained.

