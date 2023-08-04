The scheme was particularly awaited by those who had not applied for SCEP, according to the INHFA. \ Claire Nash

Calls have by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) for the IBR testing requirement in the new National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) to be made voluntary.

INHFA vice-president Micheal McDonnell stated that the overall payment rate needs to be doubled in the suckler scheme to provide a sufficient incentive for it to be worthwhile to farmers applying.

McDonnell maintains that a revision of payment rates should be possible, as the scheme is completely funded by the national exchequer and not by EU-wide CAP funds.

“This scheme was eagerly anticipated by suckler farmers, especially those that didn’t join the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP),” McDonnell said.

“While it is positive that there are no impediments to joining, as there is with the Bord Bia requirement under SCEP, the reality is that for the vast majority of suckler farmers there is no great incentive to join.”

Practical measures needed

The INHFA had looked for “practical measures” to be paid for under the new scheme, with payments front-loaded to the first 10 cows.

“Unfortunately, the €50/cow payment rate is well short of what is required and while some may argue that there is a front-loaded payment on the first 20 cows, most of the financial benefit will be offset through the IBR testing requirement,” McDonnell claimed.

“There needs to be a higher payment rate for the mandatory meal requirement.

“In addition to this, there may be an opportunity to justify an environmental and animal welfare payment in recognition of the benefits from our extensive naturally reared suckler systems.”

