The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to prioritise the sheep sector in a recent support package announced by the European Commission.

In total, €430m has been allocated to cover all EU member states, with Ireland’s allocation coming to €9.5m. Countries can also complement this support with up to 200% from national funding.

This additional funding can be targeted at farmers affected by adverse climate events, high input costs and diverse market and trade-related issues.

National chair of the INHFA Pheilim Molloy stressed the need to support the sheep sector that has “taken a hammering over the last year”.

“With increased costs and falling prices over the last year, there is no other sector that has taken as high a hit as our sheep farmers and it is time that they are afforded the same support as every other farmer,” he said.

Timeline

With a timeline for support payments under this fund being 31 December 2023, “it can be a vital support for hard-pressed sheep farmers, as well as providing critical cashflow necessary to instill confidence in the hope of delivering an improved store and finished lamb trade,” Molloy said.

The INHFA chair also pointed to the co-funding element that could generate an overall fund of close on €30m.

This, he stated, “could deliver a payment of between €10 and €15 on each ewe, which would be in addition to the €12/ewe payment under the Sheep Improvement Scheme”.

IFA reaction

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said sheep farmers have the strongest case of all sectors for inclusion in the European Commission support package for Irish farmers.

“Sheep farmers last year operated off a margin of €7/ewe and to date this year have lost €15 a ewe from the market place, putting sheep farmers into a severe loss-making situation,” he said.

Prices this year are running over 40c/kg behind last year’s levels and the recent price cuts by factories have compounded the situation, he said.

The IFA sheep chair said the new package of support announced by the Commission for Ireland of €9.5m can be supplemented by Government to bring this to €28.5m in total.

“This package and the irrefutable case of sheep farmers for inclusion in the BAR [Brexit Adjustment Reserve] fund creates two very significant funding sources the Minister has at his disposal to support sheep farmers,” he said.

The IFA has said it put a comprehensive set of proposals to the Minister for Agriculture and his officials to deliver €30/ewe and provide incentives for store lamb finishers to avert this crisis and protect the livelihoods of farmers in our second-largest farm sector, which is carried out on some of the most difficult land in the country.