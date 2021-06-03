Houses in Mayo and Donegal had been particularly badly affected. \ Philip Doyle.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said that the current redress scheme for houses built using Mica is “totally inadequate” and is backing a redress scheme that covers the full cost of repair to affected households.

“A large number of houses and farm buildings are now crumbling, leaving their owners facing the prospect of a huge repair bill due to the inadequacies of the current redress scheme,” INHFA spokesperson Henry O’Donnell said.

He outlined that houses in Mayo and Donegal had been particularly badly affected.

He said the current scheme was “totally inadequate and falls well short of what’s needed in terms of financial redress. This is why we are calling for the State to take full responsibility and cover the full cost of the rebuilds for the families impacted.”