The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president Vincent Roddy has said small holders need to back themselves, prioritise their needs and not the needs of Sheik Mohammad and Larry Goodman.

Roddy said that despite suggestions made through meetings over the last week that the Eco-scheme will cost farmers money, 73,000 or 60% of farmers will gain.

He was adamant that small holders can prioritise themselves through the proposed redistribution as outlined in the CAP plan.

Roddy clarified his position and said that “the Government should hold tight on the eco scheme payment”.

Redistribution

This CAP will, he said, “see a vital redistribution of funds through convergence, CRISS and the Eco-scheme that will support and help ensure the viability of many smaller holdings”.

He commented that it was “vital that farmers understand the motive behind the outrage expressed at these meetings, which is to protect excessively high payments by undermining current proposals on the Eco-scheme and the front-loaded payment option under the CRISS”.

“It is absolutely essential that all farmers receive an equal and appropriate payment per hectare for the measures they are expected to undertake in the Eco-scheme,” he insisted.

“To pay farmers at different rates or a lower payment than is currently suggested would undermine future demands for a fair payment in recognition of income lost and the public good delivered in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss,” he added.

With over 60% of farmers standing to gain from an Eco-scheme that is paid on a flat-rate basis the the INHFA called on Minister McConalogue to hold firm on the payment details outlined in the CAP Strategic Plan.