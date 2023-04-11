INHFA vice-president Phelim Molloy will represent the hill farmer group on the new council. \ CJ Nash

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has welcomed the establishment of an all-island Wool Council, stating that it hopes the group can turn the “languished” wool sector around and ultimately boost farmer prices.

The council was formed following a stakeholder meeting in Athlone on Wednesday 5 April.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy commended the work of INHFA members and many others in securing such an entity, which he stated “will focus on the issues in the wool market and aim to address the poor return for sheep fleece”.

Novel uses

Roddy gave examples of novel uses for wool, which could improve farmer prices, such as fertiliser, insulation and garden pest control.

The council will “allow a dedicated and continued focus being brought to bear on the uses of wool, bringing stakeholders together to develop solutions,” he said.

The INHFA president concluded by stating that the newly-established body needs a higher budget to allow it “to be an effective force in improving market opportunities and ultimately delivering a better price for wool”.