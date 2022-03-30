The INHFA has sought greater flexibility around fertiliser usage for farmers in GLAS.

The closure date for traditional hay meadows under GLAS should be delayed from 15 April until 7 May to facilitate farmers who have struggled to buy expensive fertiliser this spring, according to the INHFA.

It has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, to seek some flexibility from Brussels on the issue due to the fertiliser and feed pressures farmers are currently facing.

The association pointed out that almost 70,000ha of farmland are currently included in the traditional hay meadow option under GLAS.

The INHFA said delaying the closure date for traditional hay meadows would offer practical assistance for many farmers.



“Such a move will provide additional grass to farmers this spring, which will be essential if they are unable to purchase or source their fertiliser requirements.

“It may also give farmers the opportunity to hold up additional ground for silage or hay,” said INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

“Some farmers in GLAS are only permitted to spread nitrogen.

“As the non-availability of nitrogen becomes an increasing problem, these farmers need the flexibility to be able to spread compound fertiliser such as pasture sward,” Roddy said.