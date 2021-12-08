The INHFA submission on the draft CAP strategic plan is largely supportive of what the hill farmer association describes as the “many positives” in Pillar I.

“The convergence of payments from 60% to 85% of the national average is a major move,” said INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

“We are supporting the front-loading of payments on the first 30ha under the CRISS as it introduces the concept of front-loading,” he added.

“On the proposed eco schemes, it is vital that farmers are paid appropriately which is why we are adamant that the budget should remain at 25% of Pillar I, providing a payment of €63/ha,” Roddy maintained.

With regard to Pillar II, the INHFA has called for the budget to be increased by €100m per year.

On the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme, Roddy said the budget allowance must be reassessed as it will only cater for 40% of cows.

“The agri-environment climate measure needs to have sufficient budget to accommodate up to 70,000 farmers instead of the 50,000 currently proposed,” he insisted.

In defining an eligible hectare, however, the INHFA expressed serious concerns that the status of land could potentially be reassessed and changed from agricultural to something else.

This could undermine future CAP payments on affected lands.