The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to introduce emergency sheep sector supports of €35/ewe.

An aid package payable on 2022 sheep census numbers would allow for farmers to weather high input costs amid low lamb prices, the association said.

The INHFA detailed the need for such a scheme at its Donegal AGM in Letterkenny on Monday, which was attended by Minister McConalogue.

Challenges

“The challenges facing our farmers are significant and the Government must take immediate action to safeguard their livelihoods,” INHFA vice-president Pheilim Molloy said.

“The proposed emergency aid package will help to support our farmers and ensure the sustainability of the Irish sheep sector in the years to come.”

Brexit funding

The hill group pointed to the Brexit Adjustment Reserve as a source of funding for its emergency sheep sector aid plan.

Schemes can only be paid from the reserve where a sector has suffered because of Brexit.

The INHFA has argued that Irish lamb facing higher competition in the UK from other regions exporting lamb, such as New Zealand, is sufficient for the fund to be drawn down by sheep farmers.

Ireland should also seek that the price farmers receive for Irish lamb is not further undermined by trade agreements, the meeting heard.

“It is important that we maintain fair competition in our markets to support the Irish sheep sector and the wider agricultural industry,” Molloy added.