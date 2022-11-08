The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is warning of a deepening crisis for sheep farmers following an apparent collapse in the wool market.

This collapse is, according to INHFA vice-president Pheilim Molloy, seeing agents unable to trade wool due to the further weakening of demand on international markets.

"This is creating a major problem for many farmers who still have wool in their sheds and are now looking for shed space to house sheep and lambs for finishing," he said.

Exploit potential

In the short term, Molloy argued, it is vital that the Government and Department act in supporting farmers who find themselves unable to move existing wool, while, for the medium to long term, he said action is needed to ensure that a system is put in place to fully exploit the potential of wool across a range of various uses.

On these proposals, Molloy stressed the need for the Government to arrange an immediate meeting of all stakeholders to progress the development of an all-Ireland woolen industry.

"There is a feasibility report that can provide a road-map, but the recommendations in this report will only ever be realised through active engagement and a sustainable plan.

"For some time now, the INHFA [has] detailed how wool as a natural product can provide sustainable alternatives to many existing products which will contribute to the green and circular economy," he said.

Concluding, the INHFA vice-president called on Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, who has been actively involved in the process, to use her influence in driving this forward.