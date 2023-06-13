Farmers on hills have been warned to be wary of what could be required of them under the EU’s proposed nature restoration law.

The warning came from the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), which says that the proposed legislation could scupper the possibility of hill farmers continuing to graze to the extent they have previously.

Heaths are a habitat type that the association’s president Vincent Roddy pointed to as covering “almost all of our hills” and which the State may be legally bound to restore under the law, if passed.

One area of the proposal seeks “the re-establishment of these habitat features in areas where they no longer exist”.

The State may be faced with using pre-famine accounts of where heather had been located in deciding how much hill lands to restore heather to.

Rewild or depopulate

The law’s impact on farmers is “something that has been lost on many, including our public representatives” Roddy added, claiming that the “agenda to re-wild and depopulate our uplands is well on course”.

The farm leader warned that restoration would “see an end to farming”, with few indications of funding.

“Beyond the clear threat to farm subsidies, there is, for our upland farmers, no reference to how the reestablishment costs will be paid for.

“As this is a law with legally binding targets, will the farmers or landowners be expected to cover these costs?” asked Roddy.

“Twenty-five years ago, many hill farmers were thrown under the bus with the implementation of the SAC [Special Areas of Conservation] and SPA [Special Protection Areas] land designations.

“Once again, we are at a critical point and we must now ask what politicians will step forward and do what they are elected to do, that is to protect those that have put them there.”