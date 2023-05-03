To achieve net zero, it’s crucial to involve farmers, businesses, and the community.

One effective way to accomplish this is by developing sustainable energy communities (SECs). Administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority Of Ireland (SEAI), the SEC programme brings communities together to develop sustainable local energy systems, and there are currently nearly 700 SECs in Ireland.

Based in Donegal, Inishowen SEC was established in 2019 by stakeholders such as Inishowen Development Partnership, Inishowen Co-Operative Society Limited, and Donegal County Council. It aims to create a sustainable and just energy landscape through a community-led renewable energy sector.

Paul McGonigle of Inishowen Development Partnership described the Strategic Plan as a game changer for Inishowen.

The SEC developed an Energy Master Plan and launched a new Strategic Plan last week to help achieve the ambitious target of making the peninsula energy independent. Farmers in Inishowen are set to be at the heart of this transition.

Inishowen

Jutting out into the Atlantic, Inishowen is the largest peninsula on the island of Ireland, covering 218,523 acres. The region has a less favourable economic outlook compared to other parts of the country. Many farmers rely on off-farm income and subsidies, and the area faces notable infrastructure challenges. The defective concrete blocks crisis is also affecting thousands of homes and buildings.

However, the strategic plan aims to transform the peninsula through the development of a new local co-operative along with several key community renewable projects. Currently, four of these projects are advancing towards securing an electricity grid connection and could produce almost 20MW of green electricity which could power 16,000 homes annually.

Community solar farm

The SEC aims to develop three 5MW community-owned solar PV farms in the Inishowen area. However, several challenges need to be addressed, including the distance between the solar farm and the nearest EirGrid substation, as well as the substation’s capacity to handle the generated electricity. Typically, a 5MW solar farm should be within 1km of the substation and not require any upgrades to the substation/network. One of the three solar projects may not be feasible for this reason. The landscape and ground conditions of the Inishowen peninsula, which include hills, bogs and scenic beauty, also need to be taken into consideration.

The SEC are planning to develop three solar farms

It was originally envisaged that funding for this project would be supported by the renewable electricity support scheme (RESS), with each 5MW solar farm estimated to cost €2m. The projects are expected to create two to three jobs and each solar farm will require about 20-30 acres. Once approved and funded, they could be operational in one-and-a-half to three years.

Community wind farm

This SEC also aims to develop a community-owned wind farm made up of two 2.3MW wind turbines. Similar to the solar farms, the main challenge is the project’s proximity to the nearest substation and its available capacity to handle the generated electricity. For this reason, the plan recommends locating the project to the east of Buncrana due to its proximity to the substation that services the privately-owned Glenard Wind Farm by FuturEnergy Ireland.

This project would be supported under the RESS and will have to secure a power purchase agreement to sell the electricity. The wind farm is expected to create two to three new jobs, with an estimated two-and-a-half to three-year timeline to build and commission.

Community-led biogas plant

The SEC also plans to develop a community-led anaerobic digestion plant that will convert both agricultural and non-agricultural feedstock and organic waste from around the peninsula into biogas for electricity and heating generation. Phase one involves building a small-scale biogas plant producing 500kW electrical or 10GWh biomethane output, with phase two doubling its output.

Inishowen community members, especially farmers, will lead the project which is proposed to be based in the townland of Carndonagh, but the lack of a viable gas grid connection presents a challenge.

The SEC aim to develop a community AD plant

The project’s estimated cost is €3m for phase one and an additional €5m for phase two. The project’s primary sources of revenue are selling biomethane and CO2 gas or providing heat to local users. The report suggests three ownership structures for the biogas plant, with Inishowen SEC holding a share in each. If implemented, the project could create 12 jobs and opportunities for new spin-off companies. The project is expected to take one-and-a-half to three years to become operational.

Retrofitting buildings

The project aims to upgrade nine existing commercial and social buildings in the area to improve their energy efficiency and attain a minimum energy rating of B2.

The estimated cost is €800,000, covering all measures identified in the energy master plan. The payback period is expected to be five to 10 years. This approach can be replicated around the peninsula, such as in public or residential buildings.