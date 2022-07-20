Katesbridge contractors JD O'Hare combining 29.5ac of winter barley for Conor Sheeran outside Rathfriland, Co Down, on Monday. Moisture content was 12.5% and on target for 3.8 tonnes per acre. \ Houston Green

The 2022 grain harvest has kicked off, with growers in the south east of NI making a start on winter barley.

While it is still early days, and only small pockets of the country have seen combines rolling, reports indicate yields are down close on 0.5t/acre when compared with last year.

That would leave crops running around the 3t to 3.5t/acre mark. A combination of reduced nitrogen applications due to the rise in fertiliser prices, and a cold spring with limited sunshine for grain fill, appear to have impacted on grain yields, particularly in earlier sown crops.

Moisture

While initial yields may be lower, there are positives in terms of moisture levels. Most reports indicate winter barley is coming off the combine around 13% to 16% moisture.

This will eliminate drying costs, which given the rise in gas and diesel prices from last summer, will be a major financial saving.

Low moisture grain can also be stored without the aid of additives such as propionic acid, again cutting costs. Price quotes for such products have doubled this year with a 45 gallon container costing close to £450 ex VAT.

Prices

Prices on offer for green barley purchased off the combine are hard to come by as the harvest is just starting.

But where quotes are available, green barley is trading between £240 and £250/t. This is similar to the €285/t on offer in the Republic of Ireland, although some farmers have secured €300/t for grain off the combine in areas where tillage is less common.

However, the volumes of green grain being traded are extremely small as farmers specialising in growing cereals tend to dry and store grain until early winter when market prices have settled.

Straw

Straw yields appear good, with early reports of 10 to 12 round bales per acre.

Demand is slower than last year, but 2021 straw sales were artificially inflated on the back of fears of a fodder shortage following a two month long drought.

There are some reports of round bales collected in the field starting around £18, down £2 to £3 on last year.

Straw imported from the Republic of Ireland is currently priced around £23 for round bales, with 8x4x4 squares between £60 and £65.

