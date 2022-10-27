Stakeholders in the wool industry have taken the initial steps towards the formation of a wool council, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

He said he anticipates that the process will be concluded by industry in the coming months.

“I am very supportive of the establishment of this independent industry-led wool council, which can use the findings of the wool review as a roadmap to develop pathways towards maximising the true potential of Irish wool into the future.

“Once established, my Department has committed to providing €30,000 in financial assistance towards the initial setup costs.

Greater returns

“It is my hope that the council and the report can create a roadmap that will lead to greater returns for this great and sustainable product,” the Minister said in response to a parliamentary question from Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten this week.

Under the programme for government, a wool feasibility study was carried out and a report was published.

“One of the main recommendations was the establishment of an independent wool council led by industry, which would develop and promote Irish wool domestically and internationally and bring together multiple stakeholders to foster collaboration, innovation and scaling activities in the wool sector.

“It is envisaged that this council would be a forum where stakeholders can further examine and explore the potential uses for wool identified in the wool feasibility study report,” the Minister said.