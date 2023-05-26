Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has announced that it is to pay for riverside fencing and solar pasture drinking pumps to prevent livestock encroachment in water.

It is one of 24 fish conservation projects across Ireland announced by IFI, with funding allocated to initiatives in 12 counties.

Total funding of just under €1m was sourced from the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund.

Administered by IFI, the fund aims to support sustainable development of native salmon and sea trout populations, addressing the challenges faced by these species in the wild.

The fish conservation projects span 12 counties and encompass a range of initiatives:

Co Offaly: riverside fencing and solar pasture drinking pumps will be implemented to minimise pollution resulting from livestock encroachment in water.

Co Wicklow: a significant fish barrier removal scheme is planned to enhance river connectivity for migratory fish and eel populations.

Co Mayo: a project will be undertaken to control the spread of invasive rhododendron plants in river catchments, benefiting the quality of in-stream habitats.

Co Meath: works will be conducted to enhance spawning and restore habitats in the River Boyne catchment

Nationwide: surveillance measures utilising environmental DNA will be employed to monitor the presence of invasive pink salmon species in Irish rivers.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan expressed his support for the projects, stating: "I welcome the nearly €1m in funding which IFI is investing in projects across Ireland to improve and protect our incredibly important freshwater fish and their habitats.

“Our rivers are like the nature and biodiversity arteries of the country. Since the 1980s, we have seen a significant deterioration in their water quality, putting our freshwater fish and their habitats under considerable stress.

"It is crucial to protect and future-proof our natural resources and this funding helps to do that. It is particularly encouraging to see applicants to the scheme taking on the stewardship over their local natural amenities."

The Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund has provided over €3.75m to various groups and fisheries development experts since its establishment in 2016.