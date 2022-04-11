Enterprise Ireland's James Maloney and NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh at the launch of the Innovation Arena Awards 2022. / Enterprise Ireland

The Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena competition has been launched, with innovators and entrepreneurs within the agricultural sector now able to apply.

There will be prizes awarded across several categories and short-listed entries will be invited to display their products at this year’s National Ploughing Championship in Ratheniska, Co Laois, from 20 to 22 September.

“The Innovation Arena competition brings together some of the brightest minds in Ireland’s agricultural sector every year,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar at the launch.

“I encourage all agri-innovators to enter and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity. Ireland is synonymous with agriculture, and it is our own entrepreneurs who are helping to shape the future of the sector,” he said.

Over 50 entries

The awards took place virtually over the past two years, with Co Kerry’s Brandon Bioscience the current overall winner for its fertiliser enhancing seaweed-based bio stimulant.

The winner was chosen from over 50 entries last year. 2021’s winners will also showcase their innovations alongside those short-listed this year.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Enterprise Ireland again this year to see the return of the tremendously successful Innovation Arena,” stated the National Ploughing Association head Anna May McHugh.

“Throughout the years the Innovation Arena at Ploughing has seen some of the most ground-breaking technologies and amazing cutting-edge ideas, with previous winners going on to have serious success in business both in Ireland and on the global stage,” she commented.

The closing date for innovators making applications is 1 June.

Those interested in applying for the competition can find out more here.