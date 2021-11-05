Given the requirements of the circular economy, the INHFA says research is needed to explore new uses for wool.

Wool has the potential to really benefit from Government efforts to maximise the possibilities of the circular economy, according to Pheilim Molloy of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA).

The INHFA deputy president said investment into alternative uses for the 10m kilogrammes of wool Ireland produces each year should now be prioritised by the Government.

Molloy, who is a sheep farmer from Glenswilly, Co Donegal, pointed out that wool could be adapted for a wide variety of uses, ranging from the clothing industry to insulation.

He maintained that it could even be composted and be used to replace peat in the horticulture industry.

Molloy explained that wool has a similar chemical make-up to peat and can deliver the same properties – they both retain moisture and are slow-release sources of nutrients.

Collapse in value

The collapse in the value of wool over the last four decades is highlighted in Ireland’s export figures, the INHFA representative said.

In 1984, Ireland exported almost 6,000t of wool at a value of around €30m. In contrast, 5,600t was exported in 2019 at a value of just under €7m.

“While we would expect a greater requirement for wool in the fashion industry on the back of increased awareness of the dangers of micro-plastics, there are other options that we need to explore,” Molloy said.

He pointed out that wool was a very safe form of thermal insulation. Its high ignition point – it smoulders at 600C, doesn’t stick to the skin and doesn’t give off any toxic fumes – means that it is a safe thermal insulator.

Other uses

“Wool could also be used as an acoustic insulation, replacing bubble wrap and other synthetic packaging. In addition, it could be used as a floor covering and for furniture. Lanolin is also an option, which is widely used in the cosmetic industry,” he maintained.

While a feasibility study on possible alternate uses for wool is currently being undertaken by the Department of Agriculture, Molloy insisted that Ireland needed to quickly progress from this stage.

He said a first step should be the establishment of a wool scouring facility within the country.

"We should then follow the example of New Zealand and Australia by bringing third-level institutions on board and investing in research and development to identify innovative uses for wool," he said.

“With the UK gone from the EU, there is now an opportunity to try and establish a woollen industry in Ireland and utilise the natural resource,” Molloy added.