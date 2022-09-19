Alan O’Sullivan of SeaMeGro that produces biostimulants from seaweed. The company is among those with a presence at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at Ratheniska.

A mix of machinery companies, software firms and plant science enterprises will seek to impress at the Enterprise Ireland-backed Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships.

On offer for the firms is exposure to the public and potential buyers and investors, as well as a total prize fund of €10,000 for the overall winner and best start-up company.

Among the 50 firms on display at the Innovation Arena are a number of companies producing software apps, such as AgriGuardian, which aims to protect the most vulnerable on farms by sending alerts when individuals move into areas designated as potentially dangerous.

In addition, established operators such as Herdwatch will have a presence.

In the machinery yard, there is also a mix of well-known firms and smaller operators.

Dromone is featuring its HAL (hitch and locked) system, which is an electronic pick-up hitch monitoring system.

Limerick-based Samco will feature its Generation 3 film-laying unit, while for Mayo firm Malone the emphasis will be on it Procut 320 mower.

Interesting entrant

Another interesting entrant is Blue Bull Machinery firm from Offaly. The company is featuring its mobile beet de-stoner.

Away from the machinery yard, this year should see more interest in firms offering potential alternatives on the farm inputs side of operations.

One such firm is Brandon Bioscience based in Kerry. It produces biostimulants from seaweed extracts.

A similar enterprise is SeaMeGro, which produces biostimulant and biocontrol products for agriculture and horticulture sectors.

This company grows and harvests its own seaweed, which it then processes into a range of products for the home and export markets.

Leo Clancy of Enterprise Ireland said the firms represented in the Innovation Arena will have an opportunity to display their wares to over 100 international buyers who are visiting the stand.

"I am confident this will yield positive results for our companies and international partners," he said.