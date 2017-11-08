Sign in to your account
code
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Quality of cattle plummets, rural crime and straw shortages plus don’t miss our farm buildings supplement.
Quality of cattle plummets, rural crime and straw shortages plus don’t miss our farm buildings supplement.

Machinery pull-out: Michael Collins previews some machinery that will be unveiled at this year’s Agritechnica in Germany.

Pedigree pull-out: There was money around if breeders had the right animals at the Simmental premier in Roscommon over the weekend.

Agribusiness: In a wide ranging interview, CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division Sean Coffey speaks to Lorcan Allen about the pressure in the UK market and negative signals from supermarkets.

Livestock: Weaning, vaccinating, weighing, dosing, closing paddocks and fencing – it’s all been happening on Tullamore Farm.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Swatragh, Ballinasloe and Ballina marts.

Focus supplement on buildings: There has been considerable investment in farm infrastructure over the past 20 years in every enterprise, but perhaps the investment has been most prominently seen on dairy farms.

Property: An attractive residential farm was recently put on the market in Co Antrim with a guide price of £1.7m.

Irish Country Living: Michael Ó Muircheartaigh on ignoring his age, his love for the GAA and what makes great sports commentary.

Available in shops today!

Weekly podcast: climate tax, Dairylink farm walks and literacy
News
Weekly podcast: climate tax, Dairylink farm walks and literacy
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Member
France in new glyphosate U-turn
News
France in new glyphosate U-turn
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
Member
In pictures: blaze destroys machinery and fodder on farm
News
In pictures: blaze destroys machinery and fodder on farm
By Kieran Mailey on 08 November 2017
