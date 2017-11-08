Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Quality of cattle plummets, rural crime and straw shortages plus don’t miss our farm buildings supplement.

Machinery pull-out: Michael Collins previews some machinery that will be unveiled at this year’s Agritechnica in Germany.

Pedigree pull-out: There was money around if breeders had the right animals at the Simmental premier in Roscommon over the weekend.

Agribusiness: In a wide ranging interview, CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division Sean Coffey speaks to Lorcan Allen about the pressure in the UK market and negative signals from supermarkets.

Livestock: Weaning, vaccinating, weighing, dosing, closing paddocks and fencing – it’s all been happening on Tullamore Farm.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Swatragh, Ballinasloe and Ballina marts.

Focus supplement on buildings: There has been considerable investment in farm infrastructure over the past 20 years in every enterprise, but perhaps the investment has been most prominently seen on dairy farms.

Property: An attractive residential farm was recently put on the market in Co Antrim with a guide price of £1.7m.

Irish Country Living: Michael Ó Muircheartaigh on ignoring his age, his love for the GAA and what makes great sports commentary.

Available in shops today!