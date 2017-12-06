Sign in to your account
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Brexit: Why no deal is a good deal for farmers, fears over land eligibility penalties, Creed rules out fodder relief scheme. Plus donâ€™t miss your FREE 32-page Christmas Food magazine.
Christmas Food Magazine: Donâ€™t miss our 32-page Christmas Food Magazine containing all you need for the perfect festive feast.

Machinery pull-out: Michael Collins got to see the latest updates to Manitouâ€™s range of telescopic loaders, plus donâ€™t miss our five page motoring special.

Pedigree pull-out: Massive crowds packed the ring at Elphin Mart over the weekend for the Charolais Christmas Cracker, writes Shane Murphy.

Agribusiness: Irish fertiliser importers are currently holding back from the nitrogen market as buyers closely watch the evolution of prices.

Livestock: CiarÃ¡n Lenehan looks in detail at the winter feeding situation on Tullamore Farm.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Enniskillen, Raphoe and Skibbereen marts.

Farm Buildings: Ensuring adequate ventilation in your sheds is vital. William Conlon spoke to JJ Lenehan, buildings officer with Teagasc to examine the different options available.

Focus supplement on energy: After years of inaction, Irelandâ€™s renewable energy sector is about to be jolted awake by a number of regulation changes and support schemes.

Property: Three beef farms in the midlands have come up for sale with a combined guide price of â‚¬972,000.

Irish Country Living: Maia Dunphy speaks to us about her new book and her bid to unite a community of mothers.

Available in shops today!

