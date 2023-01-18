James Hanely getting help with his new winter calves from his Daughter Mary Jane. The farm is based in Horse and Jockey in Thurles in Tipperary. They have an Autumn and Spring calving Herd. the farm supply liquid Non GMO milk to Centenary/Thurles Co-op. / Claire Nash

A two-week farm safety inspection campaign will begin on Monday, with a focus on the safe management of livestock during the calving season when the risk of injury to farmers increases significantly.

Over the last 10 years, 190 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland. Of these fatalities, 34 involved livestock.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, said: “During this calving season, we urge farmers to plan ahead and put safety measures in place as cows, and in particular heifers, can be unpredictable before, during or after calving and may become aggressive.

“Good holding areas and calving facilities where cows can be monitored remotely are important and can help reduce farmer fatigue. Well-prepared calving units with clean bedding, calving gates, planned escape routes and the necessary equipment will ensure safety and reduce stress.

“With much of calving happening during short and dark evenings, or at night, farmers are encouraged to have plenty of well-positioned lights in calving units and around the farmyard, as this will greatly improve visibility and safety,” he said.

Carrying out risk assessments on the work to be done and planning ahead are essential when handling livestock, according to the HSA.

It said that well-designed and maintained handling facilities are key factors for the safe handling of all livestock and prevention of injury to handlers.

Many serious injuries involving livestock handling could be prevented with better handling facilities, it added.